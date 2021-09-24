Jeep linked to deadly Louisville bus stop shooting found burned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The grey Jeep that was seen near the scene of Wednesday's deadly bus stop shooting was found burned in a St. Matthews apartment complex early Thursday.

St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said the jeep, which had been stolen, was discovered at Jamestown Apartments around 1:30 a.m.

He said it had "minimal damage." The fire was put out and the case has been turned over to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, LMPD responded to a bus stop shooting that sent three kids to the hospital.

One student was pronounced dead and two others were injured after someone fired into a group waiting at a bus stop in west Louisville.

"This is devastating for us to hear of the loss of one of our students in a circumstance like this," said JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy. "We are thinking of the families and we will support the families the best that we can throughout this process."

According to JCPS officials, the bus arrived shortly after and was headed to Eastern High School.

Hours after the shooting, LMPD began looking for a vehicle that was near the area during yesterday morning's shooting, a Grey Jeep with an Illinois plate.

