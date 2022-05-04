Investigators believe missing corrections officer had 'special relationship' with inmate

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama says it now has reason to believe that the inmate and corrections officer who have gone missing had a nonphysical “special relationship.”

Sheriff Rick Singleton told CNN that the information about Vicky White and Casey White’s relationship was confirmed through tips from inmates and independent sources.

The inmate and officer, who are not related, disappeared last Friday, when Vicky White escorted Casey White to the county courthouse for a mental health evaluation.

It turned out no such appointment was scheduled that day.

Sources reportedly told Singleton that Casey White got “special privileges and was treated differently” from other inmates.

The U.S. Marshals now believe the pair were last traveling in a 2007 gold or copper Ford Edge with Alabama plates and minor damage to the left rear bumper.

The plate number is unknown.

Despite Vicky White being described as a “model employee,” the sheriff's office now believes she “willingly” helped the inmate escape.

A warrant is out for her arrest. She is charged for facilitating an escape.

U.S. Marshals announced they are offering a $15,000 reward for any information that leads them to the two.

The pair is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.