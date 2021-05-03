Watch
NewsNational

Actions

FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters

items.[0].image.alt
Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Central Intelligence Agency seal,CIA seal
Posted at 7:30 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 07:29:58-04

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Authorities say at least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia.

The FBI says the suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon" Monday evening.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

According to ABC News' Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson, an ambulance rushed from CIA headquarters with a police escort after reporters heard "13 loud bangs."

NBC News reported that the intruder tried to make their way through the gates but was stopped by armed guards.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku