Inflation hits 40-year high in June, energy prices a culprit

According to federal data released Wednesday, the price of goods increased 1.3% in June, causing inflation to reach a new 40-year high of 9.1% for the 12-month period ending in June.

The new figures show the highest 12-month inflation rate since December 1981.

The increase in inflation was fueled by a massive increase in gas and energy prices. The price of energy increased 7.5% in June alone and went up 41.6% for the 12 months ending in June.

Food prices increased 1% in June and was up 10.4% for the 12 months ending last month.

The data shows that wages are failing to keep up with inflation. The average nonfarm hourly rate increased by 10 cents in June, or .3%, to $32.08. In the last 12 months, the BLS reports that the average hourly rate for nonfarm work rose 5.1%.