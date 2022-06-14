Infant deaths prompt warning about Fisher-Price rockers

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price have issued a warning about Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers.

At least 13 infants who were in the products died between 2009 and 2021, according to CPSC.

"Parents and caregivers should never use inclined products, such as rockers, gliders, soothers, and swings, for infant sleep and should not leave infants in these products unsupervised, unrestrained, or with bedding material, due to the risk of suffocation," CPSC said in a statement.

More than 17 million of the Rockers have been sold since the 1990s, according to Fisher-Price.

The company has created a webpage, www.fisherprice.com/SafeStart, that offers safety videos and tips for using the products.

People can report any incidents to Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437.