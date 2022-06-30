Indianapolis Zoo celebrates birth of three tiger cubs

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is celebrating the birth of three baby tiger cubs.

The zoo shared photos Wednesday of the new additions, who were born to Zoya, an Amur tiger.

The three cubs are the first for Zoya.

The zoo says the two boys and one girl were born May 27 and weighed around two pounds each.

Provided Photo/Indianapolis Zoo Three Amur tigers, one girl and two boys, were born at the Indianapolis Zoo on May 27, 2022.

The zoo said tigers are solitary by nature.

Zookeepers are hand-raising the cubs, which they will bottle-feed for 12 weeks.

"With fewer than 100 Amur tigers in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, our cubs are important to maintaining a healthy genetic and sustainable population," the zoo shared. "In the wild, habitat loss, human-tiger conflict, and poaching are leading to declines in Amur tiger populations."

Provided Photo/Indianapolis Zoo

A campaign to help name them will take place in July.

They are slated to make their public debut in September.

Michelle Kaufman at WRTV first reported this story.