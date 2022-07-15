Watch Now
In West Bank, Biden embraces 'two states for two peoples'

Evan Vucci/AP
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a joint statement with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 7:27 AM, Jul 15, 2022
President Joe Biden has called for “two states for two peoples” — the Israelis and Palestinians - while visiting the West Bank on Friday.

But he also acknowledged that the “ground is not ripe" at this moment for restarting peace talks between them. The stalemate has dimmed hopes for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, and millions of Palestinians continue to live under Israeli military rule.

Biden announced more than $300 million in aid to the Palestinians. But American money is only a limited balm for a situation that has frequently flared into violence.

The aid is intended to bolster Palestinians' health care, food security and digital advancement efforts.

The White House said it welcomed Israel agreeing to permit 15,500 Palestinians in Gaza to do business in Israel. The White House said it is still committed to getting the two sides to meet.

