Hyundai recalls 215K Sonatas due to faulty fuel hoses

Ahn Young-joon/AP
The logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen at its showroom in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Hyundai Motor Co. says its net profit for the second quarter has fallen 14 percent over a year earlier due to the South Korean won's strength against the U.S. dollar. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Hyundai Fire Risk
Posted at 10:51 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11

Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. — most for a second time — because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires.

The recall covers certain 2013 and 2014 Sonata sedans, many of which were recalled for the same problem in 2020.

The Korean automaker says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a low-pressure fuel hose can crack over time due to heat from the engine. That can cause fuel leaks and increase the risk of a fire.

Dealers will replace the hoses. Owners will be notified starting July 5.

