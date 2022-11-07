How to view Tuesday's lunar eclipse

Those headed to the polls early on Election Day may be in for a visual treat. A total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout the United States on Nov. 8, with the peak occurring just as polls open in the eastern U.S.

The peak will be around 6 a.m. ET, and 3 a.m. PT. The lunar eclipse can be seen anywhere the moon is visible.

In general, the moon will be in the western sky during the lunar eclipse. While those on the west coast will be able to see the lunar eclipse in its entirety, the eastern U.S. will miss the end of it as the moon tends to set around the same time the sun rises.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth gets directly in between the sun and the moon. The Earth’s shadow will make the moon appear blood red during totality.

The Earth will begin putting a shadow on the moon at 3:55 a.m. ET. By 4:44 a.m. ET, half of the moon will be dark red from the Earth's shadow. From 5:17 until 6:42 a.m. ET, the entire moon will be a dark red color from the Earth's shadow. From 6:42 a.m. until 8:05 a.m., sunlight will begin sweeping across the moon's surface.

The next lunar eclipse visible from America will be March 14, 2025.