House to vote on removing Roger Taney bust, Confederate statues

The House of Representatives is set to vote Tuesday on whether to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol.

The resolution would see that the statutes of "persons who served voluntarily in the military forces or government of the Confederate States of America or in the military forces or government of a State while the State was in rebellion against the United States after 'military services'" be removed from the National Statuary Hall Collection in the Capitol and replaced.

The bust of Roger Brooke Taney, the Chief Justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision, would be replaced by the first Black Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall.

The statues of Charles Brantley Aycock, former U.S. Vice President John Caldwell Calhoun, and James Paul Clarke would also be removed.

The figures would go back to the states that sent them, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, two statues are submitted by each state to be displayed in the Capitol.

Last year, the House passed similar legislation, but it lost traction in the Republican-controlled Senate.