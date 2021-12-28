Holmes trial: Jury to begin fifth day of deliberations Tuesday

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The jury that is weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will return for the fifth day of deliberations Tuesday, though it's unclear if they're nearing a decision on a verdict.

The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence during a three-month trial that enthralled Silicon Valley.

They completed Monday's session without providing any clues about how far they were in their deliberations.

Holmes faces 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company's blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough.

Holmes claimed to have invented a medical revolution with Edison, a machine that could run several blood tests on a single sample. She said the invention would save time, resources and patients from needless needle pricks.

Theranos' value soared, and Holmes was dubbed a rising star in the tech sector. But things began to unravel for Holmes after the machine produced inaccurate test results and didn't work the way she described it would.