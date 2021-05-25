Gunshots heard at George Floyd Square; injured person arrives at hospital shortly after

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Gunshots were reported near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on Tuesday, which is the one-year anniversary of the Black man’s death at the hands of police.

Media outlets in the city, including KARE and WCCO, report that onlookers gathered at the intersection where Floyd died heard numerous shots.

A reporter with The Associated Press, Philip Crowther, tweeted a video of the moment the shots rang out.

Here’s the moment shots were fired near George Floyd Square earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/NIWRBr6b9Y — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

Police told the local TV news stations that officers responded to the scene after a caller reported a suspect vehicle was seen speeding away from the area.

Shortly after, a person showed up at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound and the individual is listed in critical condition but is expected to survive, police told the stations.

Still, it’s unclear at the time if that injured person was wounded in the shooting heard at the square.

The shooting occurred just hours before a family-friendly street festival was set to be held at the square to mark one year since the killing of Floyd. The event is set to include food, children’s activities, and a number of musical acts.