Grammy Awards to be held in Las Vegas for the first time

The Grammys might be missing stars like Drake, The Weeknd and Kanye West as performers, but the biggest night in music could still shine bright on the Las Vegas Strip.

The ceremony relocated to Las Vegas for the first time ever, with several artists, who could have epic nights including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and leading nominee Jon Batiste. The awards shifted from Los Angeles because of the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant in January.

Host Trevor Noah calls Las Vegas a "perfect place to have a celebration" with fans at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show airs live on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+.

As the Associated Press reported, it was still unclear if the Foo Fighters would make an appearance in light of the recent sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in Bogota, Colombia.

Noah said of the show, “You get to be on stage and celebrated for your work. I’m excited for that. I want to see 25 people on stage celebrating and sharing the love and joy for something they’ve done.”