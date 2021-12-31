Governor gives 'Jeopardy' contestant a 2nd chance at clue

A New York resident and "Jeopardy" contestant who was stumped this week by a clue about his state's governor got a do-over.

Ben Walthall joined Gov. Kathy Hochul's virtual coronavirus briefing Friday to tell her he knows who she is now.

Hochul says New Yorkers "believe in second chances" before introducing Walthall.

The Brooklyn resident failed to buzz in on the "Jeopardy" clue that read, "In 2021, she became the first female governor of New York state."

According to the Associated Press, in the episode, which aired Wednesday, none of the contestants buzzed in on the question.

On Friday, the clue was read again, this time by a Hochul staff member, and Walthall correctly responded, "Who is Kathy Hochul?" the news outlet reported.

Walthall explained that the episode was filmed months ago right as she took office, "so that’s part of the reason why I may have sat out on that question," the AP reported.

Hochul told Walthall there are no hard feelings.

She says she doesn't have a long memory, "so we're good."