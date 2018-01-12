Here's how you can have a 'treat yourself' day for free on your birthday

Annie Taylor
4:20 PM, Jan 12, 2018
2 mins ago
Pete Burd
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

No one should ever have to pay for anything on their birthday. And even if you're not hosting a party with friends on your birthday, there's a way to enjoy being pampered all day — without payign a dime. 

Dozens of restaurants will provide you with free items on your birthday — Starbucks offers a free coffee, Denny’s will serve a free grand slam and Jersey Mike's Subs will make you a free sandwich. For dinner, IHOP will offer you a free meal, and for dessert, Baskin Robins will scoop out a free ice cream.

As for a free gift, Ulta will wrap one up for you.

There's only one catch — you'll have to do a little work ahead of your birthday. To get free food and gifts, you will need to spend a few minutes signing up for the rewards programs. You can do that by visiting the restaurants and stores, or going to their website.

