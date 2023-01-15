Watch Now
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member were killed in a car wreck.

Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White after scoring TD vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in College Football Playoff National Championship, Jan. 10, 2022
Paul Sancya/AP
Georgia's Zamir White celebrates after running for a touchdown against Alabama during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White after scoring TD vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in College Football Playoff National Championship, Jan. 10, 2022
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 16:57:13-05

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed today in a car wreck.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police, the wreck occurred at approximately 2:45 am, hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second national championship win with a parade, and ceremony.

The initial investigation said Willock was pronounced dead at the scene. LeCroy, the driver of the vehicle, was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Two other members of the football program, including offensive lineman, Warren McLendon were injured in the crash, the school says they are both in stable condition.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

