Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member were killed in a car wreck.

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed today in a car wreck.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police, the wreck occurred at approximately 2:45 am, hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second national championship win with a parade, and ceremony.

The initial investigation said Willock was pronounced dead at the scene. LeCroy, the driver of the vehicle, was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Two other members of the football program, including offensive lineman, Warren McLendon were injured in the crash, the school says they are both in stable condition.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.