Frozen biscuits recalled from 12 states over listeria concerns

Katie Cox
7:28 PM, Jan 3, 2018
26 mins ago

What is Listeria? How do you catch it? What are the symptoms? Listeria is a bacterial infection commonly associated contaminated food. The symptoms are similar to food poisoning, but a lab test is required to know for sure.

Frozen biscuits that were sold in 12 states have been recalled due to listeria concerns. 

T. Marzetti Co. recalled 23 brands of their frozen biscuit dough as a precautionary measure because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The products were distributed in the following states:

  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Tennessee
  • North Carolina
  • South Carolina
  • Pennsylvania
  • Texas
  • Virginia

The Food and Drug Administration says no illnesses have been reported from the products. 

Listeria is an organism that could cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people or people with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. 

Symptoms of Listeria infection include:

  • High Fever
  • Severe Headache
  • Stiffness
  • Nausea
  • Abdominal Pain
  • Diarrhea

PHOTOS | Affected product labels

All “Best By” dates of the following products are included in this recall:

Item # 
Full UPC		 Description Count per pkg
0788002640

SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct
1116103754

SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct
1116103755

SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct
1122503092

VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct
1122508421

VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct
3582604815

FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct
3680004683

FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct
3680007549

FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct
3825911726

SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct
3825911892

SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct
4129075433

PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

20 ct
4129075434

PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS

20 ct
4164300718

LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

20 ct
4164300719

LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct
5193333968

PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

20 ct
7145220434

MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct
7229200025

MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct
8685402591

LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

12 ct
8685404014

LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct
8685404894

LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

20 ct
8826703140

SOUTHERN  HOME SOUTHERN STYLE  BISCUITS

12 ct
8826703141

SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS

20 ct
8826703152

SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

12 ct

The FDA says because the products are not ready-to-eat if the proper baking instructions are followed they should reduce consumer risk, but mishandling or improper baking could still cause illness. 

