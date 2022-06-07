Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Former Rep. Giffords tells Congress 'be bold' on gun reform

Gabby Giffords
Patrick Semansky/AP
Former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords stands among vases of flowers that make up the Gun Violence Memorial installation near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The flowers are meant to represent the number of Americans who die from gun violence each year. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Gabby Giffords
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 16:26:26-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eleven years after her own life was massively altered by gun violence, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords stood in front of the Washington monument and once again lobbied for stricter gun laws.

"Stopping gun violence takes courage, the courage to do what's right," she said.

Giffords was surrounded Tuesday by more than 45,000 small vases of white and orange flowers representing each of the Americans killed by gun violence each year.

Giffords was shot in the head in 2011 while speaking to constituents in a mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona, that killed six people.

Her long-standing cause has been given fresh momentum by a new string of mass shootings around the country, including at an elementary school in Texas and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate will vote on gun safety legislation.

"Your message to us is get something done, get something done," Schumer said. "We know we won't get all of it done at once, but get something done."

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4