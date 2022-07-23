Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson revealed this week that he donated money to help families of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting at Robb Elementary pay for all of the funerals after 19 children and two teachers were killed.

As the Associated Press reported, the donation was originally anonymous, but Jackson revealed that he donated to help out the Texas families.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that Jackson donated the money so the families "would have one less thing to worry about as they grieved," CNN reported.

According to Uvalde's Mayor Don McLaughlin, Jackson flew in and handed over a check for $170,000 to Gov. Abbott.

Gov. Abbott said, "The true spirit of our nation is Americans lifting up one another in times of need and hardship." He said, "We are truly grateful for the generosity of Texans and Americans like Bo Jackson, who have stepped up to help in the aftermath of the shooting at Robb Elementary School. When we asked people to support the Uvalde community in the days after, Bo did not hesitate in reaching out to my office to offer his help to the grieving families."

Jackson is a Heisman Trophy winner. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Raiders and then went on to play for the Los Angeles Raiders in the NFL and the Kansas City Royals in Major League Baseball.