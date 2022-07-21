Former Minneapolis cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane on Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights.

Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson to sentence Lane to 5 1/4 to 6 1/2 years in prison, whereas Lane's attorney had asked for a sentence of 2 1/4 years, the Associated Press reported.

Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted in February for depriving Floyd of medical care as their former colleague, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, according to the AP.

ABC News reported that Chauvin knelt on the back of Floyd's neck, while Kueng knelt on his back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders away.

Last year, Chauvin was convicted of murder and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation.

He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison in the state case.

Lane was ordered to surrender to U.S. Marshals on Oct. 4, the AP reported.