Ford recalls 518K SUVs due to possible fuel leak, fire risk

The Ford Motor Company has recalled more than 518,000 SUVs nationwide due to possible fire risks in the engine.

According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report, the recall affects 2020-23 Bronco Sports and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines. The recall was issued because the vehicles could catch fire if fuel or vapors leaked onto a hot engine.

According to the Associated Press, the car company is not warning owners to park their vehicles outside or to stop driving them because the fires are rare and typically don't occur if the engines are off.

Ford said owners can take their vehicles to their nearest Ford or Lincoln dealership where they can get updated engine control software that'll "detect a pressure drop in the fuel rail" and also "provide instrument cluster messaging to the customer to seek service," the agency's report said.

Dealers will also install a drain tube free of charge, the report stated.

According to the report, Ford will mail out notifications to owners beginning Dec. 19.