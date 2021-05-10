Ford recalling 661K Explorers due to roof rail covers that may detach while driving

DEARBORN, Mich. — The Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 661,000 Explorers due to an issue where roof rail covers may become detached while driving and create hazards for others on the road.

Ford issued the safety recall Monday, saying it affects select 2016-2019 Explorers.

“Affected Explorer series vehicles include base and XLT trim levels, as well as Police Interceptor and Explorer Sport models with roof rail covers that are painted silver, black or absolute black,” wrote Ford in a notice.

About 620,483 vehicles are affected by the recall in the U.S. and federal territories, as well as 36,419 in Canada and 4,260 in Mexico.

Ford says it’s not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the recall.

Once recalled vehicles are brought into dealers, the company says they’ll secure the roof rails with plastic push pins.

Customer notifications will begin the week of June 28.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S22.