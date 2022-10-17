Florida lottery officials say $494M lottery ticket sold in Fort Myers

Just weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, someone in Fort Myers won a lot of money.

On Saturday, Mega Millions officials announced in a news release that ticket holders in California and Florida matched all six numbers drawn Friday, winning $494 million.

Florida lottery officials said the Fort Myers winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven convenience store off Colonial Boulevard, according to a news release.

State lottery officials added that the store would also receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

In California, state lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, California.

News of the winnings comes after Fort Myers was devastated by the Category 4 hurricane last month.

According to the news release, the jackpot was the eleventh largest in the game's history.

Although the Florida winner has six months to claim their prize, Florida lottery officials said they have 60 days from the drawing date to choose the cash option, which would be $123.95 million.