Flamingos in Florida rode out Hurricane Ian by taking shelter inside park bathroom

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida, flamingos at a botanical park in St. Petersburg took shelter in a bathroom.

Sunken Gardens took to its Twitter account Wednesday to give let animal lovers know that the pink feathered birds were doing fine as they rode out the storm.

“We're hunkered down! Our animals are safe w/staff on site to see them through the storm," the park said. "The flamingos are having a hurricane party in the bathroom; eating, drinking, & dancing. Stay safe out there!”

This isn't the first time Floridians have seen flamingos huddled together for safety in a bathroom during a hurricane.

Wildlife photographer Ron Magill took a picture of flamingos inside a bathroom 30 years ago as they sought shelter from Hurricane Andrew, The Washington Post reported.

Hurricane Ian slammed into the state's southwest coast on Wednesday as a Category 4, with it bringing 150 mph winds, storm surges, and mass destruction.

Rescue and recovery efforts are underway as the state deals with the storm's aftermath, as officials conduct searches of residences.

On Friday, officials said 21 people have died, but they caution that the death toll is preliminary.

Areas that saw significant damage included Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island.

The storm has since been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.