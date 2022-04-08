Watch
First private astronaut mission will launch to ISS Friday

Space X Private Crew
Joel Kowsky/AP
In this image provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft aboard sits on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), Thursday, April 7, 2022, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
Posted at 8:29 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 10:50:32-04

A SpaceX rocket ship will take four men on the first private mission to the International Space Station Friday.

Liftoff is scheduled for 11:17 a.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral.

The private astronauts were approved by NASA.

The team is scheduled to arrive at the ISS on Saturday and will be led by NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria.

Real estate tycoon Larry Connor, CEO of Mavrik Corp, Mark Pathy and a businessman from Israel Eytan Stibbe will also be on the flight.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will dock on the ISS about 250 miles above Earth.

The astronauts will spend eight days in space to conduct eight days of science and biomedical research.

The mission is part of a partnership with Axiom, SpaceX and NASA.

Axiom helps customers book flights with NASA and hopes to make private flights a regular occurrence.

