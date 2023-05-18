Fire chief: 2 missing after massive blaze at North Carolina construction site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina fire chief says two construction workers are unaccounted for after a massive, fast-moving fire broke out at a construction site.

Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson says 15 workers, including a crane operator, were rescued by the more than 90 firefighters called to the five-alarm blaze in the South Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

Johnson says the crane operator's injuries weren't considered life-threatening. He says two workers are unaccounted for according to the foreman.

The fire moved very rapidly and as crews worked to rescue all of the construction workers in the building, on two occasions, firefighters got trapped and had to be rescued by fellow firefighters.

Johnson says the cause of the fire is under investigation.