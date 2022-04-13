Watch
Finland, Sweden inch closer to applying to join NATO

FILE - Flags flutter in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Feb. 7, 2022. The violence of the Russian invasion has spooked historically neutral countries like Sweden and Finland, which now see a surge in support for joining NATO. Russia lost influence and friends since the collapse of the Soviet empire in 1989. But the nuclear superpower still holds sway over several of its neighbors in Europe and keeps others in an uneasy neutrality. The Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine and the humanitarian tragedy it provoked over the past two weeks may have raised an Western outcry of heartfelt support. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File)
The leaders of Finland and Sweden announced Wednesday that they are looking closely at joining NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Finland shares a border with Russia.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin reportedly said the country would decide “within weeks” whether to join the military alliance.

“Everything changed when Russia invaded Ukraine,” Marin said, according to CNBC.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Andersson made similar statements, adding that her country would analyze what's best for the Swedish people.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that NATO would welcome Sweden and Finland if they decided to apply.

NATO countries receive security guarantees because of Article 5. It essentially says an attack on one country is an attack on all countries in the alliance.

The move would not be welcomed by Russia, which considers NATO a threat.

