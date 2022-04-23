Federal authorities say Starbucks engaged in unfair labor practices in Phoenix

Federal labor officials have asked a judge to force Starbucks Corp. to reinstate three union activists at its Phoenix location, alleging that the coffee giant engaged in unfair labor practices.

The National Labor Relations Board's Phoenix regional director, in a filing Friday in U.S. District Court in Arizona, sought an injunction that would make Starbucks hire back its three employees — who were three of four members of the union organizing committee.

The NLRB's petition is the latest blow to the coffee chain as locations nationwide seek to unionize. Starbucks did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.

“Among other things, Starbucks disciplined, suspended, and discharged one employee, constructively discharged another, and placed a third on an unpaid leave of absence after revoking recently granted accommodations,” the filing states.