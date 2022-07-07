The father of the young man suspected of carrying out the deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois denies knowing about any planning leading up to the attack.

“I had no, not an inkling, warning, that this was going to happen,” Bobby Crimo Jr. told ABC News.

Authorities claim Crimo's son spent weeks planning the mass shooting, which left seven people dead and dozens injured.

Crimo told the New York Post that he is in shock because he spoke with his son the day before the attack.

"Like, did he have a psychiatric break or something," Crimo told the New York Post.

Authorities said Crimo sponsored his son's firearms application. The father defended his actions because he thought his son was going to use the guns at a shooting range.

“He bought everything on his own, and they’re registered to him,” he said.

Crimo added that he's furious over the tragedy and wants his son to serve "a long sentence."

"You know, you have consequences for actions," Crimo said. "He made a choice. He didn’t have to do that.