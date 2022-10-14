Family, construction crew team up to build real-life 'Where's Waldo?' for a children's hospital

AURORA, Colo. — "Honey, look down there at that parking garage. Is that your favorite book character?" That might be a conversation parents are having with their child if their kid is staying at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

Recently, a father and daughter duo teamed up with a Swinerton construction site to start planting a wooden "Where's Waldo?" cutout around the property across the street, with the idea that it will give the young patients a game to play every day.

Tyler and his daughter, Emerie, were inspired when she was a patient at Children's last year after she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease that kept her in the hospital for two months.

While she was dependent on a wheelchair, had a tube up her nose and could not even physically talk, the workers at that site made a massive "Get Well Soon Emerie!" sign that she could see from her window.

She said that changed everything in her recovery.

"Just that someone who didn't even know me would (go through with) that act of kindness," the 9-year-old soccer star told Denver7. "(Now), we're setting up a foundation to help (others) find a spark and to help them have hope, too."

Denver7 Emerie building "Waldo"



"Waldo" is the first project of that new foundation, called Stand and Fight. For more information, you can head here.

Danny New at KMGH first reported this story.