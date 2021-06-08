Ex-Michigan State star Keith Appling charged with first-degree murder

DETROIT — Former Michigan State University basketball star, Keith Appling, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 66-year-old man in Detroit on May 22.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday that Appling had been charged with murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.

Appling's girlfriend, Natalie Banister, 28, is also being charged in connection to the case.

Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 13240 block of Whitcomb Street.

Officers arrived at the home and found the victim, 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds, on the front lawn with multiple gunshot wounds.

Edmonds is related to Appling through marriage.

An investigation found that an argument over a handgun led to a deadly shooting.

Appling then fled the scene and was later arrested. Appling's girlfriend allegedly drove the getaway car.

She's now charged with one count of accessory after the fact and one count of lying to a peace officer.

Arraignments for Appling and Banister will be announced soon.

Appling played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played briefly for the Orlando Magic.