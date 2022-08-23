Watch Now
Embalmed heart of Brazil's 1st emperor arrives to mark independence from Portugal

Eraldo Peres/AP
A Portuguese military officer disembarks a plane carrying a reliquary containing the heart of Brazil's former emperor Dom Pedro I as it is given a military honors ceremony at the air base in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. The heart arrived for display during the celebrations of Brazil's bicentennial on Sept. 7. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Posted at 9:40 PM, Aug 22, 2022
The preserved heart of Brazil's first emperor, Dom Pedro I, arrived to the country's capital Brasilia to mark Brazil's 200 years of independence from Portugal.

The heart arrived in a flask of formaldehyde and was set to be welcomes with military honors before it is put on display for the public at the country's foreign ministry, the BBC reported.

The preserved organ will stay in Brazil through the country's independence day before being returned to Porto, Portugal.

Alan Coelho de Séllos, Brazil's foreign ministry chief of protocol, said, "The heart will be received like a head of state, it will be treated as if Dom Pedro I was still living amongst us."

A Brazilian Air Force plane is escorted by a fighter jet as it carries the heart of Brazill's former emperor Dom Pedro I and prepares to land at an air base in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. The heart arrived for display during the celebrations of Brazil's bicentennial on Sept. 7. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Brazil's military was prepared to put on a four cannon salute for the heart, and a guard of honor would perform a full military honor.

Séllos said, "The national anthem will be played and the independence anthem, which by the way was composed by Dom Pedro I, who as well as an emperor was a good musician in his spare time."

The reliquary of the heart of Brazil's former emperor Dom Pedro I is given a military honors ceremony upon its arrival to an air base in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. The heart arrived for display during the celebrations of Brazil's bicentennial on Sept. 7. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Dom Pedro I was born in 1798. He was part of Portugal's royal family which, at that time, ruled Brazil. The family fled the country to the Portuguese colony to escape the invading army of Napoleon.

