Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley' actor, dies at age 69

PAUL WARNER/AP
Eddie Mekka, right, former star of the television show "Laverne and Shirley" signs a model of a 1955 Thunderbird for Dawn Pascoe, left, of South Lyon, Mich. on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2001 in Royal Oak, Mich. during the Woodward Dream Cruise. Show star Cindy Williams, who played Shirley on the show, is at center. The Dream Cruise, a event featuring classic cars cruising through a number of southeast Michigan cities along Woodward Ave., is Saturday. Organizers expect over one million people to line Woodward Ave. for the event. (AP Photo/Paul Warner)
Posted at 7:59 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 19:59:24-05

Eddie Mekka, who is best known for his role on "Laverne & Shirley," has died.

Mekka played Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom.

A post on Mekka's Facebook page said the actor passed away peacefully at his home in California on Saturday. No cause of death was given.

Linda Williams, who played Shirley, paid tribute to Mekka.

"My darling Eddie, A world-class talent who could do it all," Williams said on Twitter. "I love you dearly. I'll miss you so much. But oh the marvelous memories."

Mekka's acting career spanned decades. He had credits in dozens of TV shows and movies, including "Dreamgirls," "A League of Their Own," and "The Love Boat."

Mekka was 69 years old.

