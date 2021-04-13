Dog foster parent living in ‘demonic Chihuahua hellscape’ writes viral adoption post

A woman’s brutally honest description of her foster dog, Prancer, is attracting the attention of animal lovers from around the world as he tries to find a forever home.

"There’s not a very big market for neurotic, man-hating, animal-hating, children-hating dogs that look like gremlins," an April 7 Facebook post from Tyfanee Fortuna reads. "But I have to believe there’s someone out there for Prancer, because I am tired and so is my family.”

Fortuna says she got 2-year-old Prancer in November, after he was surrendered. The Chihuahua was “obese, wearing a cashmere sweater, with a bacon egg n cheese stuffed in his crate with him,” Fortuna writes.

Prancer “only likes women,” Fortuna writes, “if you have a husband don’t bother applying, unless you hate him."

The Chihuahua also apparently doesn’t like children. Or other pets. Or apartment neighbors.

He does have some nice qualities, though.

"He is loyal beyond belief,” Fortuna writes. “If someone tried to kill you I can guarantee he would run away screeching. But as far as companionship, you will never be alone again.”

She also mentions the dog is housebroken, likes car rides and knows a few basic commands.

Her descriptive and shockingly honest post was meant as an attempt to get Prancer adopted. Her post was shared by Second Chance Pet Adoption League, who Fortuna is fostering Prancer for.

Thousands of people have seen the Facebook post and images of Prancer, dozens have offered to adopt him.

Second Chance says Prancer is “still looking for the right local home!” The organization says they are sifting through applications to find someone on the east coast to adopt Prancer.

They want to find someone nearby “so that his adopter is able to come meet and make sure of a personality match, and we are able to assist with his transition if needed and make sure he comes back to us if things don’t work out for any reason.”