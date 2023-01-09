Dog breeds put through intelligence tests. How did they fare?

How smart is your dog? Scientists in Finland sought an answer.

They put more than 13 breeds through 10 different intelligence tests. They measured cognitive traits and behavior in more than 1,000 dogs in the study.

The golden retriever is the most friendly when greeting an unfamiliar person, according to the study. The shetland sheepdog was the most fearful or aggressive of the group.

"The Border Collie and Australian Shepherd were among the highest-scoring breeds in the cylinder test, indicating high inhibitory control," the study's authors said.

When it came to tasks involving human gestures, the Malinois had the highest scores.

The study's authors note that these experiments offer insight into a dog's mind, it's not representative of the entire dog population. Researchers say findings may differ across countries and cultures.

