Dog abducted years ago found hundreds of miles away from home

After going missing 5 years ago, Sheba is coming home. The German shepherd was abducted from her Houston-area home in January 2018.

Video captured Sheba being taken from her owner’s yard.

She was recently discovered by an animal control officer who noticed she was microchipped. Sheeba was found nearly 600 miles away in Borger, Texas.

Authorities are working to reunite Sheba with her owners.

“After speaking with animal control Officer Harper, he told me he seen her walking in a neighborhood, she was extremely friendly and jumped right in his truck!” Sheba’s owner wrote on Faecbook. “He brought her back to their facility, scanned her, and found my info that was linked to her chip and began the process of reaching out to me!”