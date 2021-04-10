Watch
Disneyland Resort announces dates for ticket sales, new reservation system ahead of reopening

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - Two visitors enter Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., on March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 9:21 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 21:22:44-04

Disneyland Resort has released details about its ticket prices and new reservation system ahead of its reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park on April 30.

According to a blog post, since the parks will have a limited capacity due to state guidelines, the parks will manage attendance with a new reservation system, which would require all visitors to make a reservation ahead of time.

When the parks reopen, they will resume at 15% capacity, and only California residents will visit them.

A reservation and a ticket for the same park on the same date would be required for guests over 3 years old.

To make a reservation, guests will need a valid theme park admission ticket.

A calendar is now available that shows reservation dates.

On April 12, after 8 a.m. PT, people who purchased tickets before the pandemic shutdown will be able to buy tickets for Disneyland through the reservation system.

On April 15, after 8 a.m. PT, other California residents will be able to purchase tickets and make reservations.

