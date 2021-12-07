Detectives investigating social media account in connection to Delphi murders

As the investigation into the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams continues, detectives are looking for information about a social media profile.

Indiana State Police say the profile named "anthony_shots" was used from 2016 to 2017 on social media applications, including but not limited to Snapchat and Instagram.

The profile used images of a well-known male model and portrayed himself as extraordinarily wealthy and owning numerous sports cars.

The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses and attempt to meet them.

Police say the man in the photos is not a person of interest, but they are looking for information about who created the profile and used his images.

Investigators would like anyone who communicated with, met or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Detectives are asking for as much information as possible, including:

When you communicated with anthony_shots

How you communicate with the profile

What social media applications the account used

If anthony_shots attempted to meet you or obtain your address.

If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, you are asked to attach them to your email.

Anna Williams, Abigail's mother, tells WRTV, “We have no comment at this time.”

Mike Patty, Libby German's grandfather, said, "Let’s get the information out there and ask people to share and help the investigation team.”

In the press release from Indiana State Police, they included these images posted by the creator of the anthony_shots profile. Again, state police said the person in the photos is not a person of interest. However, they are looking for the person who created the anthony_shots profile and used these images.

A video from Indiana State Police is below.

