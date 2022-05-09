Democrats want to boost Biden Ukraine aid plan to near $40B

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are preparing a plan that would boost President Joe Biden’s requested $33 billion Ukraine aid package to nearly $40 billion.

A House vote is possible as soon as Tuesday.

The revelations of additional funds came on the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin called the invasion of Ukraine necessary to stop supposed threats of the West invading Russia’s borders.

Putin made the comments during Russia's Victory Day celebrations.

While lambasting the West, Putin gave no signal of a shift in strategy or made any indication that he was going to declare a broad mobilization, as some in Ukraine and the West have feared.