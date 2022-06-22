Watch
Democratic governor signs anti-abortion laws in Louisiana

FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jun 22, 2022
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed two bills into law that are intended to restrict abortions in the state.

Senate Bill 388 makes it illegal to send abortion pills to people in Louisiana. The sender could face a fine of up to $50,000 and five years in prison.

The other bill signed strengthens the state's so-called trigger law if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized
abortions nationwide.

Abortion providers would be subject to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $100,000 if they help a woman carry out an abortion. A previous law capped prison time at five years and fines at $50,000, according to ABC News.

Edwards said he would have liked to have exceptions for rape or incest, but he didn't believe vetoing the bills would accomplish that.

A decision from the Supreme Court on the future of abortions could come as early as Thursday.

