Defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin dismissed

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over online harassment filed by the family of a Wyoming Marine who was killed in Afghanistan.

The judge said the Wyoming court has no jurisdiction.

The sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum claimed Baldwin subjected them to online harassment after one of the sisters, Roice McCollum, shared a picture from Jan. 6, 2021, online.

She was in Washington during the riot. However, she said she did not enter the Capitol and hasn't been charged with a crime.

After seeing the picture, the suit alleges that Baldwin sent Roice a private message, calling her a “January 6th rioter.” He also apparently reposted the photo to his Instagram. In the post, he mentioned his donation to the family and criticized those who participated in the riot.

The family claims they were continually harassed after Baldwin's post.

The Wyoming judge did not rule on the merits of the case. An attorney for the McCollums says the lawsuit will probably be refiled in New York or California.