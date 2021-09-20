US to ease COVID-19 restrictions on travelers from EU, UK starting in November, reports say

The U.S. will ease pandemic-related travel restrictions on visitors from the European Union and the United Kingdom beginning in November, CNN and Politico reported Monday.

According to the reports, the U.S. will require travelers from the EU to be fully vaccinated. The U.S. is expected to formally announce the plans later in the day on Monday.

For weeks, the Biden administration has been under pressure from the EU and other European nations to ease travel restrictions. Ambassadors from Europe feel the limits aren't necessary given that vaccines are widely available in the U.S.

According to Politico, travel restrictions for those from the EU and U.K. have been in place since March 2020 and were extended by President Joe Biden upon his inauguration.