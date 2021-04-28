Some health insurers ending waivers for COVID-19 treatment fees

As states lift some COVID-19 restrictions and airlines put passengers in the middle seat again, it appears some health insurers are ending their pandemic-era waivers for COVID-19 treatment fees.

Some voluntarily waived deductibles, copayments and other costs for insured patients who contracted COVID-19.

This meant if someone became very sick and needed to stay in the hospital or get emergency care, full coverage from the insurance company would kick-in sooner before a person may have reached their deductible amount on their health insurance plan.

A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found about 88% of people who had insurance plans last summer had policies that waived fees or copayments for COVID-19 treatments. However, by November, many of those waivers were set to expire at the end of 2020.

According to the foundation , a few insurers did end their waivers at the end of 2020 or early 2021, including Anthem, UnitedHealth, and Aetna.

In Michigan last week , state officials and health insurers operating in that state agreed to extend a deal waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatments, visits and COVID-19 medications.

Even as some fees may be making a return, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will still be free for every American, according to a federal law requiring insurers to waive costs for those two procedures.