Johnson & Johnson booster shot increases vaccine's effectiveness to 94%, trial results say

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that Phase 3 studies show that a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine increases protection against moderate cases of the virus to 94% in the U.S.

Worldwide, J&J said booster shots made the vaccine 75% effective against moderate cases of the virus.

The company said booster shots were 100% effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19.

“Our single-shot vaccine generates strong immune responses and long-lasting immune memory. And, when a booster of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is given, the strength of protection against COVID-19 further increases,” said Dr. Mathai Mammen, Johnson & Johnson's global head of research and development.

This story is breaking and will be updated.