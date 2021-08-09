Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

France’s coronavirus pass now required in restaurants, trains

items.[0].image.alt
Adrienne Surprenant/AP
A security officer checks passengers' health passes at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, Monday Aug.9, 2021. Starting today, the pass will be required in France to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. It was already in place for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas and theme parks with a capacity for more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Virus Outbreak France
Posted at 2:46 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 14:51:18-04

PARIS (AP) — People in France are now required to show a QR code proving they have a special coronavirus pass to enjoy restaurants, cafes, long-distance travel, and in some cases, visit hospitals.

The passes were already needed for cultural and recreational venues, including cinemas, concert halls, sports arenas, and theme parks with a capacity for more than 50 people.

The passes are issued to people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have proof of a recent recovery from the virus or who have a recent negative test, officials tell The Associated Press.

Those who are found in restricted areas without a pass could be fined 135 euros. Though, there will reportedly be a one-week grace period as the passes are implemented.

The new measure, which also applies to tourists visiting France, is part of a government plan to encourage more people to get the vaccine and to slow down a surge in infections.

Over 36 million people in France, or more than 54% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

Polls show that most French citizens support the health pass. However, the measure has prompted strong opposition from some people who say their freedoms will be compromised.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus-Background-1280x720-1.jpg

Coronavirus

Postponements and Cancellations Submission Form

WFTX Digital Team
3:52 PM, Mar 13, 2020