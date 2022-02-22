Average daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. drop below 2,000

Average daily COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have now fallen below 2,000 for the first time in a month.

The country marked the decrease over the weekend.

The U.S. has also seen a 15% decrease in Covid-related deaths in the last week.

The average is still considered high, but public health experts say this is a sign that case numbers will continue on a downward trend.

Despite the encouraging numbers, experts are worried that not enough people are getting vaccinated, all while restrictions are being lifted across the country.

76 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, there are millions who remain unvaccinated.

Doctors warn this could specifically affect people who are immunocompromised or cannot get vaccinated yet.

While some cities and states are dropping certain safety measures, they warn the rules could return if cases go up.