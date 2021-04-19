All Americans 16 years and older now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines

All Americans 16 years and older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Monday, April 19 was the deadline set by President Joe Biden for states to open vaccine eligibility up to all adults and it seems the goal has been met. Originally, the administration had set that goal for May 1, but then officials moved it up.

In a video posted on social media Monday, President Joe Biden encouraged the American people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

“Folks I have good news. Everybody is eligible as of today, to get the vaccine. We have enough of it, you need to be protected, and you need, in turn, to protect your neighbors and your family. So please, get the vaccine,” said Biden.

Although Biden said “everybody” is eligible for the vaccine. That’s not technically the case, since children under 16 can still not receive a dose under guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

And for 16- and 17-year-olds wanting to get inoculated, their only option is Pfizer’s vaccine, since it’s the only dose to get FDA authorization for that age group, so far.

The widespread eligibility comes after a major milestone was reached over the weekend. As of Sunday, more than 50% of U.S. adults had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, taking the nation one step further to long-sought herd immunity.

And although there’s much to celebrate in the vaccination fight, there have been some setbacks as of late. Public health officials are still recommending the pause of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. Out of the nearly 7 million Americans who’ve received the J&J shot, at least six recipients have developed a “rare” and “severe” type of blood clot.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that he expects a decision to be made about the J&J vaccine by Friday. He predicted the vaccine would come back with restrictions and warnings.

In the meantime, Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines remain clear for use and you can use VaccineFinder.org to help find a vaccine appointment.