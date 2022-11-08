Watch Now
Cornell University suspends frat parties following reports of druggings, sexual assault

Ted Shaffrey/AP
Someone has put a face mask on a statue of Andrew Dickson White, co-founder of Cornell University, on the Ivy League school's campus in Ithaca, New York, on Friday, January 14, 2022. Amid an increase in COVID-19 coronavirus cases and the omicron variant, the university moved final exams online in December and students will attend classes virtually through February 4. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Cornell University has suspended all fraternity parties and social events after reports of crimes at residences affiliated with fraternities over the weekend.

There were reports of four students being drugged and a student being sexually assaulted, according to the Cornell University Police Department.

"We strongly condemn the actions of all individuals responsible for these criminal violations," a letter from the university president and vice president stated.

During the suspension, fraternity leaders will be tasked with implementing stronger health and safety protocols.

"No IFC-affiliated social events will resume until student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsibly and safely," the letter stated.

It's unclear whether any arrests have been made following the weekend incidents.

