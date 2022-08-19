Watch Now
Connecticut man sentenced to 65 years in 'Fitbit murder' case

FILE — Richard Dabate, of Ellington, appears at his pre-trial hearing at Rockville Superior Court, May 26, 2017, in Vernon, Conn. Dabate, who prosecutors say killed his wife in 2015 and gave statements to police that conflicted with data on her Fitbit exercise activity tracker, was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Dabate plans to appeal claiming he's innocent and another man killed his wife. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant via AP, Pool, File)
In a case dubbed the "Fitbit murder," a Connecticut man was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday for the 2015 fatal shooting of his wife at their home.

During his trial, Richard Dabate concocted a story that two days before Christmas, a masked intruder broke into their home, killed his wife, Connie Dabate, and tied him up, the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlet, law enforcement said the timeline Dabate gave them did not match the data on Connie Dabate's Fitbit, which showed her moving around an hour after she was supposedly shot.

Police also added that the news outlet reported no signs of a struggle inside the residence.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors said Richard Dabate chose to kill his wife because details of his affair with another woman he got pregnant at the time of the killing were about to unravel.

The 46-year-old was convicted in May by a jury, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that Debate plans to appeal, claiming he's innocent and saying someone else killed his wife.

