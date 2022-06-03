CNN's new boss: Network cutting back on overuse of 'breaking news'

CNN Worldwide's new CEO Chris Licht says he wants to rein in the network's use of the "breaking news" label for stories on air.

Licht said in a note, reported on by Axios, that a "Breaking News" guideline was been added to the network's style guide that will address the banner's overuse after "people both inside and outside the organization" have noted that there is a perspective that the network uses the "Breaking News" label too much for stories on air.

Licht, who took the helm of the network last month, said in the note, also obtained by Deadline, that the "Breaking News" banner "has become such a fixture on every channel and network that its impact has become lost on the audience.”

CNN's CEO wrote, “We are truth-tellers, focused on informing, not alarming our viewers. You’ve already seen far less of the ‘Breaking News’ banner across our programming. The tenor of our voice holistically has to reflect that. As I have said, we must be vital, relevant, and respected – and how we show up for our audiences, in every story, in every part of the country, and around the world, matters.”

Licht wrote, “It certainly will need tweaks, so we are open to feedback, but this is a great starting point to try to make ‘Breaking News’ mean something BIG is happening.”

CNN's Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Vice President Sam Feist led the effort to put the latest iteration of the new guideline in place.